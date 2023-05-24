Angel Reese Signs New NIL Deal With Mielle Organics

Louisiana State University basketball star Angel Reese is cashing in on NIL deals.

Reese is now the new face of Black-owned hair-care brand, Mielle Organics, Northwest Indiana Business Magazine reports.

“Angel is a rising star with bold beauty, confidence, strength and must-have edges who uses and genuinely loves Mielle products,” company founder Monique Rodriguez said. “Angel’s fun personality and ability to connect authentically with her fans make her a perfect addition to the Mielle family.”

The two paired for a beautiful reel announcement on Instagram with the caption saying, “With her edges laid & slayed, the “Bayou Barbie” is here to represent Mielle and bridge the gap between sports & beauty!”

The 6’3 beauty has expressed interest in beauty and fashion—Reese mentioned in an interview that she wanted to work with Mielle Organics. Rodriguez reached out to her and sealed a deal that will include marketing, social media, events, and products.

“Athletes are the ideal beauty icons and brand ambassadors,” Reese said. “I’m a longtime user and fan of the brand so this is the perfect partnership. “I can’t wait to share more with my fans and introduce my new Mielle bundle.”

The last few months have been a whirlwind for the Baltimore, Maryland, native. Reese has signed several NIL deals after leading the Tigers to a 2023 national championship. She recently appeared in the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, with her infamous ring pose. She also signed on as an ambassador for major brands like Intuit TurboTax, Raising Cane’s, Campus Ink, Caktus AI and Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge.

Reports from Sports Keeda claim her deals bring in close to $392,000 a year.

The 6-foot-3-inch sophomore forward led the Lady Tigers to its first national championship over the Iowa Hawkeyes in April. Reese also earned Most Outstanding Player in the NCAA tournament.