WNBA Star Riquna Williams Arrested For Domestic Battery

Riquna Williams, a WNBA player for the Las Vegas Aces, was arrested on July 25 for an alleged domestic violence incident involving her spouse. Since the announcement, the franchise has barred her from all team activities as the investigation continues.

According to ESPN, Williams faces multiple charges, including domestic battery by strangulation and coercion. She has been charged with nine counts, including five felonies and four misdemeanors, with the latter all under domestic battery.

Despite the lengthy charges, Williams was released from jail without bail. However, a stipulation prohibited the athlete from contacting her spouse, in addition to alcohol monitoring. The 33-year-old must abide by these guidelines until her next court date on Aug. 2.

In the interim, her role on the Aces remains on pause, as the team made an official statement on July 26 regarding the news.

“As an organization, we condemn domestic violence of any kind. At this time, Riquna Williams will be precluded from participating in team activities. Our thoughts are with the parties involved in this situation. We are currently gathering more information, and as such we will not have any further comments at this time.”

The police report detailed that the altercation was incited after Williams accused her partner of infidelity. After gathering evidence proving her assumption correct, Williams returned to their home, where the confrontation escalated into a physical assault. The report also listed that Williams allegedly tried to strangle the victim.

Williams has a history of domestic violence. She was arrested in 2019 for assaulting her former partner. As a result, she was suspended for 10 games while playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

The Miami alum has been unable to play this season due to a lower back injury. However, she was part of the Aces’ championship win back in 2022.

The WNBA has shared that they were “aware” of William’s current legal issue and are garnering more facts on the assault case.

“We are monitoring the situation and have no further comment at this time,” shared WNBA Executive Director Terri Jackson.

RELATED CONTENT: Melle Mel Charged With Felony Domestic Violence After Honoring Hip Hop At BET Awards