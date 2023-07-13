The 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Is Going Down In History With First-Ever Partnership With The Jordan Brand

For the first time the Jumpman logo will appear on a WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) basketball jersey.

According to Nike, the famed logo will make its debut at the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game in Las Vegas.

The WNBA All-Star jerseys can be purchased online at the WNBA Store. Those in Las Vegas for the festivities can also buy the jerseys at WNBA Live, presented by U.S. Bank at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Michelob ULTRA Arena, and the NBA Store located in New York on 5th Avenue.

Over on the Nike website is a description of the jersey.

“The logo will appear on the chest of the uniforms, featuring a design inspired by the far reaches of outer space. The iridescent colors are inspired by space travel, the diagonal lines across the body and short are drawn from the tail end of a shooting star, and the tapering lines in the game star and the belt buckle are inspired by the Earth’s horizon.”

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be held at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. EST).

The WNBA also announced it has partnered with the Black-founded and woman-led beauty brand, Mielle Organics, making the brand an official marketing partner and the league’s official textured hair care partner.

“The WNBA is excited to partner with Mielle, a brand that is committed to empowering women and supporting women’s sports,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison in a written statement. “This year’s WNBA Live in Las Vegas will not only give us the chance to celebrate our game but also the opportunity to tip off this dynamic partnership with Mielle.”

During the WNBA All-Star Weekend, Mielle will host an on-site activation that will have the brand interact with the basketball players and their fans during the fan festival at Mandalay Bay.

RELATED CONTENT: Brittney Griner Says She’ll Never Hoop Overseas Again ‘Unless It’s To Represent My Country’