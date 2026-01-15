WNBA, Players Union Agree To Moratorium But Will Negotiate Players’ Salaries

With both sides still at odds over the collective bargaining agreement (CBA), the WNBA (Women’s National Basketball Association) and the WNBPA (Women’s National Basketball Players Association) have agreed to a moratorium after failing to reach a deal by the proposed Jan. 9 deadline.

According to The Associated Press, there will be no business dealings until the two sides reach an agreement on how the league will compensate the players. The recent CBA had been extended twice after it originally expired on Oct. 30, 2025—first to Nov. 30, and then to Jan. 9.

Both sides will continue to negotiate in good faith. The WNBA has never had a work stoppage in its existence.

There will be no signings or player transactions, as before the moratorium was issued, the WNBA, under U.S. labor law, had an obligation to allow teams to extend qualifying offers under the expired CBA. The issue appears to stem from differing views on salaries and revenue sharing.

Although the WNBA’s current offer provides players with a substantial increase in average annual salaries, the union believes it still isn’t enough.

The most recent offer guarantees a maximum base salary of $1 million, starting this season, that could rise to $1.3 million through revenue sharing. The last CBA had a maximum cap of $249,000.

With the latest proposal, players would receive more than 70% of net revenue. That would be after expenses are paid. Those expenses would include better amenities for players, such as upgraded facilities, charter flights, and five-star hotels.

The average salary would be more than $530,000, which is more than the current $120,000, and grow to more than $770,000 over the life of the agreement. The minimum salary would be up from $67,000 to approximately $250,000 in the first year.

The union countered with a proposal that players receive approximately 30% of gross revenue. The player’s cut would be from money generated before expenses for the first year, while giving teams a $10.5 million salary cap to sign players. They would also want the revenue-sharing percentage to go up each year.

RELATED CONTENT: Op-Ed: Coded In Red, White, And Blue; The Dept. Of Labor Posts A Confederate-Like Flag On ‘X’ And The Nation Stayed Silent