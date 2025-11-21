Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton After Latest WNBA Salary Proposal, Players Are Not Really Feeling It With a little more than a week left in the collective bargaining agreement, the players are seeking a bigger percentage of the league's revenue







After reports of the WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal increased substantially, players reportedly are not moved by the offer, with a little more than a week left in the current CBA, which expires Nov. 30 after a month-long extension.

According to ESPN, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) is still looking for more in the most recent agreement offer. Although the league has proposed that the minimum salary would start at more than $220,000, with a maximum of more than $1.1 million, it does not align with the goal of players earning more throughout the life of the proposed arrangement.

The WNBPA feels that the current fixed salary system does not fit what would benefit the players. They would prefer one that would almost mirror their NBA counterparts’ revenue sharing. They want salaries based on basketball-related income (BRI).

In a statement, the WNBA said the proposal includes “significant guaranteed salary cap increases and substantial uncapped revenue sharing that enables player salaries to grow as the league’s business grows.”

However, in response, WNBPA Executive Director Terri Jackson told ESPN in October in a written statement:

“When the players opted out a year ago, they made it clear they wanted a salary system that values their labor and allows them to grow with the business they are very clearly driving. The league’s response has been to run out the clock, put lipstick on a pig, and retread a system that isn’t tied to any part of the business and intentionally undervalues the players.

Yahoo Sports reported that the players want a model similar to the NBA’s, in which the salary cap is a fixed percentage of basketball-related income, which was 44.74% in 2025.

Market Watch reported that WNBA players receive 9.3% of their income from the league, a substantially lower percentage than the NBA.

Napheesa Collier, vice president of the WNBPA, had already stated previously that the players were seeking “two main points” in the new CBA: increased revenue sharing and salary structures.

