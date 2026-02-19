Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton WNBPA Lowers Demands, Yet WNBA Remains Far From Deal For Upcoming Season 'The Players Association’s latest proposal remains unrealistic and would cause hundreds of millions of dollars of losses for our teams,' the WNBA said.







Based on recent reports that the WNBPA has submitted a counterproposal to the WNBA’s latest offer, negotiations do not appear likely to result in a mutually agreeable collective bargaining agreement (CBA) in the near term.

According to The Associated Press, the union representing WNBA players lowered its demands on Feb. 17 to move both sides closer to agreeing on a contract that would satisfy both sides, as neither appears content with the current rate.

The league’s last offer guarantees players a maximum base salary of $1 million, starting this season, that could rise to $1.3 million through revenue sharing. The last CBA had a maximum cap of $249,000. Players would receive more than 70% of net revenue. That would be after all expenses are paid. Those expenses would include better amenities for players, such as upgraded facilities, charter flights, and five-star hotels.

The WNBPA has submitted a counterproposal requesting an average of 27.5% of gross revenue (revenue before expenses) over the life of the CBA, with 25% in the first year of the new deal.

The WNBA released a statement after receiving the counterproposal.

“The Players Association’s latest proposal remains unrealistic and would cause hundreds of millions of dollars of losses for our teams,” the WNBA said. “We still need to complete two drafts and free agency before the start of training camp, and are running out of time. We believe the WNBA’s proposal would result in a huge win for current players and generations to come.”

If no deal is reached soon, it could delay the start of the 2026 season. The current stalemate has already delayed the expansion draft for the two new franchises coming into the league this season, Toronto and Portland.

Depending on the league’s salary cap increase, approximately 80% of players will be free agents this offseason, making it the largest opportunity for player movement in WNBA history. The longer it takes to close a deal, the less time there is to capitalize on sponsorships, television revenue, and fan support. The start date is slated for May 8.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gave his thoughts during NBA All-Star Weekend about the negotiations.

“I’m encouraged there has been more back and forth over the past few weeks,” Silver said. “I think there’s been more direct engagement from players and team owners. I have not been at the table, but I’m very involved behind the scenes. I want to play whatever role would be most productive in getting a deal done. But again, I think we need to now move toward the next level sense of urgency and not lose momentum in terms of the amazing amount of progress we’ve seen in women’s basketball.”

RELATED CONTENT: NBA And WNBA Players Speak Out After Federal Agents Fatally Shoot Alex Pretti