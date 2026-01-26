Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn NBA And WNBA Players Speak Out After Federal Agents Fatally Shoot Alex Pretti The NBA and WNBA are speaking out after federal agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis over the weekend.







Players from both the NBA and WNBA have spoken out amid political and social unrest after videos surfaced showing federal agents fatally shooting ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minnesota this weekend.

Several well‑known NBA and WNBA players took to social media after seeing videos of Alex Pretti, a 37‑year‑old ICU nurse, being fatally shot by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis on Jan. 24. Coming just weeks after federal agents fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, Pretti’s death has fueled widespread outrage over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Among NBA players who reacted, Indiana Pacers All‑Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton was one of the first to post on social media, bluntly declaring, “Alex Pretti was murdered.”

Alex Pretti was murdered. — Tyrese Haliburton (@Hali) January 25, 2026

The shooting affected the entire league, and the NBA postponed a Minnesota Timberwolves–Golden State Warriors game scheduled for Jan. 24, saying it wanted to “prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.” The game was rescheduled for Jan. 25, and Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said the team was “heartbroken” by what the city has been forced to witness and endure.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed his condolences for the city of Minneapolis amid the ongoing unrest surrounding the tragedy.

“I’ve been following everything; it’s very sad. This has always been a great stop in the NBA tour. I love the city of Minneapolis; people here are wonderful, and it’s very sad what’s happening,” he said. “I think the general feeling is one of sadness for Minneapolis, the city, they have been through a lot, and we empathize with the citizens here.”

A moment of silence was also held for Pretti ahead of the game.

BREAKING: The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence to honor Alex Pretti tonight. They are doing far more than our President could ever. It shouldn’t be this way. pic.twitter.com/F2xLUu9hmj — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 25, 2026

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas also spoke out by sharing Bernice King’s statement on Pretti and other posts denouncing his killing. He also sent out a tweet directly calling out the federal agents involved in the shooting.

He wrote: “6 guys beating the sh-t outta ONE person then KILLING him!! F-ck the ICE agents,” Thomas wrote. “6 against one and yall still shoot and kill somebody. Yall had him out numbered and decided to KILL him like it was a video game, and he can just he his life back smh.”

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Clark posted the graphic video of Pretti’s killing to his Instagram story, captioning it “sick world man.”

In the WNBA, league stars like A’ja Wilson and Angel Reese spoke out, with Reese posting that she is “praying for our country” amid the unrest, while Wilson expressed the need for change. Two‑time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart made a visible protest before an Unrivaled league game by holding up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player introductions.

Unrivaled co-founder and WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart held up an “Abolish ICE” sign during player intros ahead of Mist’s game this afternoon.



Photo via @Unrivaledwbb pic.twitter.com/mK9TDIJ6Ge — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 25, 2026

“Really, all day yesterday, I was just disgusted from everything that you see on Instagram and in the news,” Stewart later told ESPN. “Everyone here [at Unrivaled] is feeling that way, one way or another. We’re so fueled by hate right now instead of love, so I wanted to have a simple message of ‘Abolish ICE,’ which means having policies to uplift families and communities instead of fueling fear and violence.”

The National Basketball Players Association, the official union for NBA players, released a statement saying that “NBA players can no longer remain silent” in response to the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good and stand with those calling for justice and change.

