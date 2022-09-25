Woman At Center Of Ime Udoka Affair Reportedly Helped With Nia Long’s Move To Boston

The woman having an affair with suspended Boston Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka was allegedly a travel planner for the team who handled his fiancée’s travel and move to Boston, according to TMZ. Udoka is engaged to actress Nia Long and was suspended as the head coach of the team last week due to his “violations of team policies.”
According to the outlet, the team policy that Udoka violated was having a sexual relationship with a staffer of the franchise, a travel planner for the team who was in charge of booking Long’s travel to Boston and road games. The travel planner also helped to coordinate Long’s move to the city around two weeks ago.
“We have a lot of talented women in our organization, and I thought yesterday was really hard on them,” said Stevens. “Nobody can control Twitter speculation, rampant bulls—t, but I do think that we as an organization have a responsibility that we’re there to support them now because a lot of people were dragged unfairly because of that.”
The affair reportedly came to light when the woman’s husband overheard a conversation on the couple’s doorbell camera. Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season and released a statement apologizing to his family and the Boston Celtics.
“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” wrote Udoka. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”