Woman At Center Of Ime Udoka Affair Reportedly Helped With Nia Long’s Move To Boston

The woman having an affair with suspended Boston Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka was allegedly a travel planner for the team who handled his fiancée’s travel and move to Boston, according to TMZ. Udoka is engaged to actress Nia Long and was suspended as the head coach of the team last week due to his “violations of team policies.”

According to the outlet, the team policy that Udoka violated was having a sexual relationship with a staffer of the franchise, a travel planner for the team who was in charge of booking Long’s travel to Boston and road games. The travel planner also helped to coordinate Long’s move to the city around two weeks ago.

Brad Stevens, became emotional during a press conference while discussing the cheating scandal and said the affair was upsetting to many of the franchise's female staff who were dragged after social media speculation about the woman's identity targeted them. The woman's name has not been made public so far. President of the Boston Celtics,