Woman Claims Attorney Offered Her $200K to Lie on Trey Songz To Make Him ‘The Next R. Kelly’

A woman is coming forward with claims against a lawyer allegedly working to turn Trey Songz into the next R. Kelly.

Transcript from a recent court hearing in Songz’s sexual assault lawsuit surfaced and seemingly painted the singer as the victim of an alleged conspiracy. A woman named Mariah Thielen testified that she met with Ariel Mitchell in April 2021 and was offered a bribe, TMZ reports.

Mitchell is the attorney for Jauhara Jeffries, the woman suing Songz, accusing the singer of sexually assaulting her at a New Year’s Eve party in 2017. Theilen claims to have met with Mitchell at a bar in Miami in April 2021 and offered between $100K-$200K if she agreed to lie and say she witnessed Songz sexually assault Jeffries.

Thielen also says Mitchell wanted her to claim that Songz assaulted her, too, as the attorney allegedly works to make the “Bottoms Up” singer “the next R. Kelly.” Thielen also claims that Mitchell smelled like weed during the meeting and was carrying a handgun.

Thielen says Mitchell was trying to take her allegations to Songz’s legal team in hopes of coming to a monetary settlement for her client. The transcript states that if Thielen made the false claims, the settlement would be larger.

Thielen says she turned down the offer and immediately told Songz’s legal team. She says she wouldn’t have accepted the bribe even if the offer was for $10 million.

Mitchell denies the claims and says Thielen is guilty of perjury.

“We’re highly confident and certain the court will find the witness committed perjury,” Mitchell said. “Parties are still awaiting the judges’ further instructions on how to proceed given the witness’s inconsistent testimony during the hearing.”

Mitchell’s partner, George Vrabeck, withdrew from the case, citing “multiple grounds for withdrawal” under the Florida Rules for Professional Conduct. Mitchell claims Vrabeck only withdrew because “He will be representing me against the parties involved in this disgraceful motion brought by Trey Songz and his representatives.”

Mitchell and Vrabeck have a history of withdrawing from sexual assault cases. The two lawyers previously withdrew from a $20 million lawsuit against Chris Brown after the singer produced text messages and voicemails from the alleged victim confirming their friendly relationship.