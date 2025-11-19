Women by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Women’s Entrepreneurship Day: Mona Boyd Owns A Luxury 4-Star Hotel In Ghana Near The ‘Door Of No Return’ AnoMansa is dedicated to offering guests a soulful experience







Mona Boyd, an African American woman and entrepreneur who has called Ghana home for more than 30 years, is the owner of AnoMansa Beach Resort, located just six minutes from the historic Elmina Castle and 30 minutes from the Cape Coast Castle, which is also known as the “Doors of No Return” — a haunting symbol of Africa’s painful past — stands a new beacon of hope, luxury, and renewal. Her luxury resort, a four-star quality boutique sanctuary overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, welcomes travelers seeking more than an escape. Here, the spirit of reconnection meets refined hospitality, creating an experience that nourishes both body and soul.

“When I stood on this land after the resort’s completion, I was quite emotional,” Boyd said. “Knowing that some of my ancestors may have passed through the ‘Door of No Return’ just six miles away, I felt that my family’s journey had come full circle.”

Boyd — a respected woman entrepreneur who also owns Landtours Ghana, Avis Rent a Car, and Budget Rent a Car — envisioned AnoMansa as more than a resort. It is a place of renewal, inspiration, and cultural celebration.

“My goal,” she explained, “is for guests to leave feeling more centered, reconnected, and energized than when they arrived.”

Luxury with Purpose

AnoMansa’s 36 elegantly appointed rooms blend contemporary comfort with subtle Ghanaian artistry, offering breathtaking ocean views and a serene coastal ambiance. Guests can indulge in two gourmet restaurants featuring vibrant farm-to-table dining, where locally sourced ingredients celebrate the bounty of Ghana’s coastal and inland farms.

The bar and lounge, with its sweeping sea vistas, invites guests to unwind to the rhythms of live local bands and traditional drumming ensembles. Every detail reflects the heart of Ghanaian culture — warm, rhythmic, and restorative.

A Sanctuary for Body and Spirit

Wellness lies at the heart of the AnoMansa experience. Guests can rejuvenate with a massage, find balance in daily yoga and meditation sessions, or explore the lush surroundings through guided hikes and water sports.

The resort’s thoughtfully curated activities — from educational lectures to cultural performances — foster connection with nature, heritage, and community.

“AnoMansa Beach Resort fills a long-standing gap for travelers seeking a higher level of service, authenticity, and comfort in this historic region,” says Boyd. “It’s where luxury meets purpose — where every guest becomes part of a story of renewal.” As the sun sets over the Atlantic, AnoMansa Beach Resort stands as a tribute to resilience, heritage, and the beauty of coming home.

RELATED CONTENT: How Hotels, Once A Last Resort, Became New York’s Default Answer To Homelessness