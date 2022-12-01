Woman Found Dismembered After She Flew To Peru To Meet Her Online Lover

Online dating is a popular way for individuals to find romantic partners successfully. However, women take a major risk when they choose to fly across the globe to meet their lovers face-to-face.

Blanca Arellano, a 51-year-old woman, flew 3,000 miles to Peru to meet 31-year-old to meet Juan Pablo Jesús Villafuerte, a medical student with whom she formed a lengthy relationship online, only to be found dead.

According to New York Post, after informing her family in July about her trip to pursue a romantic relationship with Villafuerte, Arellano cut off communication on Nov. 7 and was reported missing on Nov. 12. Unfortunately, her remains were later found washed up on a beach.

Karla Arellano reported her missing aunt on Twitter with the words, “I never thought I would be in this situation, but today I’m asking for your support to spread this post and find one of the most loved and important people of my life.”

“My aunt Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez disappeared on Monday November 07 in Peru. We fear for her life,” she added.

Jamás creí estar en esta situación, hoy pido apoyo y difusión para localizar a una de las personas más amadas e importantes de mi vida. Mi tía Blanca Olivia Arellano Gutiérrez desapareció el día Lunes 07 de Noviembre en Peru, ella de origen Mexicano, tememos por su vida+ pic.twitter.com/4aHRuv0zAW — Karla Arellano (@itskararellano) November 12, 2022

In an alarming conversation, Villafuerte told Karla her aunt would return to Mexico amid their breakup.

“I decided to communicate with Juan P since he was the only contact she had in that country and that is where our fear was triggered,” she wrote.

According to Daily Mail, Peruvian authorities found a silver ring attached to a severed finger washed up on a local beach. A faceless head and an arm were also discovered.

A torso without organs was found the following day at the end of a canal that passes in front of Jose Faustino Sanchez Carrion National University, where Villafuerte is a student.

Traces of Arellano’s blood were discovered throughout Villafuerte’s apartment, and Villafuerte reportedly posted her organs in Tik Tok videos days after she disappeared.

“We have no words to express what we are experiencing,” Karla tweeted on Wednesday. “My aunt was a kind, warm person, full of light, intelligent, dedicated, loving and that is how she should be remembered.”

Villafuerte was accused of femicide, human trafficking, and organ trafficking. Although he denies his involvement in the crime, he remains in police custody as the investigation continues.