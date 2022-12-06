Black Woman From Canada Accepted Into Jay-Z’s Roc Nation School at LIU With $40,000 Scholarship

Canadian native Samantha Samaka has been awarded a scholarship of $40,000 to attend Long Island University for four years thanks to Jay-Z.

As previously reported in BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation partnered with LIU to open the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment based in Brooklyn, New York, for students to pursue undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more.

THANKYOU SO MUCH FOR MY TUITION BEING PAID 🙏🏾📚🏆. I LOVE @BEYONCE & JAY Z!!!!! I AM SO SO SO SO HONORED TO BE THE FIRST BLACK WOMAN FROM TORONTO, CANADA TO BE ACCEPTED INTO JAY Z’S SCHOOL OF MUSIC 👩🏽‍🎤!!! WORK IN SILENCE. LOUD RESULTS. ❤️, I got the scholarship oh my God 🔥🔥🔊🔊 pic.twitter.com/7qgChz4J9K — SAMi 🧚🏾‍♀️🐉 (@okaaysami) December 3, 2022

According to Samaka’s acceptance letter, she will be attending the school during the Spring 2023 semester under the university’s Vocal Performance BM program.

Included in the $40,000 scholarship total, Samaka was awarded a $10,000 Excellence Award.

Desiree Perez, CEO of Roc Nation wrote, “We’re excited that the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent.”

“Pursuing higher education is an investment in one’s future. This partnership, envisioned alongside LIU President Dr. (Kimberly) Cline, is a true investment in our community and young people in Brooklyn, in New York City and beyond,” Perez continued.

The school will also offer exclusive lectures and workshops for students to learn more about how to navigate the industry.

The newly formed school specializes in undergraduate degree programs in music technology, entrepreneurship, sports management, and more. The school also promises to help students graduate debt-free and provides scholarships reserved for 25% of the enrolled students.