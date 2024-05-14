Michigan Woman Discovered Living On Roof Of Supermarket

A Michigan woman found a way to live rent-free. According to NBC News, police officers in Midland were notified by contractors that a woman had made herself a home in the small space of a local supermarket’s store sign on top of the roof. The contractors saw her on April 23. Police officers said she was living there for about a year.

In her “home,” she had flooring, a computer, a desk, a printer, a Keurig coffee maker, and a food pantry, said Brennon Warren, a spokesperson for the Midland Police Department. The space was reported to be 10 to 15 feet long, 5 feet wide, and approximately 8 feet tall.

The woman left but police officers did not charge her for being in the space. Police did not identify the woman.

“We made contact with her and she was advised she was not allowed to live there,” Warren said. “She was formally trespassed from the store and was provided with information on services within our area, however, she did not wish for any of those.”

The Associated Press identified the store as a Family Fare located about 130 miles north of Detroit.

The woman told police that although she was homeless, she did have a job. She was able to obtain electricity using a power cord that was plugged into an outlet on top of the Family Fare roof, Warren said.

Before the woman left the scene, “we provided her with some information about services in the area,” Warren added. “She apologized and continued on her way. Where she went from there, I don’t know.”

According to MLive, days after the woman was discovered, “the supermarket chain made a $10,000 donation to Midland’s Open Door crisis shelters and soup kitchen.”

