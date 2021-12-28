Woman Pays Off Her Husband’s Student Loans For Christmas

Thanks to her supportive husband, a social media influencer had the pleasure of becoming a stay-at-home mom. So she returned the favor by paying off his student loan debt for Christmas.

Jayla Brenae went viral after sharing a post revealing her investment to help her husband go into the new year student loan debt-free. In a lengthy Instagram caption of a since-deleted post, Brenae explained the talk she and her husband had at the start of 2021 about going into 2022 with no debt.

“My husband from the beginning of our relationship has talked about his student loans being a dark cloud hovering over him and now his family,” Brenae shared in the post.

She recalled watching her husband work two jobs to support her after telling him that she wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. After finding success as a lifestyle content creator, she was able to pay it forward and return the support to her husband by paying off the remainder of his student loans.

“Fast forward to today where I can finally thank him for it all and grant the desire of his, and mine,” she continued. “As we had been chipping away at it, he didn’t know I had been saving for this very moment all year.”

She ended her caption by declaring her family is one step closer to financial freedom thanks to her paying off debt instead of purchasing material items.

“YOU ARE STUDENT DEBT FREE BABY AND WE ARE A STEP CLOSER TO BEING A DEBT FREE FAMILY,” Brenae added.

She followed up with another Christmas post sharing her family holiday photo in a nod to the family’s humble rise on social media.

“Those who have been following me from the start know that as I stay at home mom I knew I was valued but wanted to bring in my income,” she explained in the caption.

She recalled being jobless and over-drafting on accounts while thanking her followers for all of the support since becoming an influencer in 2019.