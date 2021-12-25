Family Questions Bridgeport Police's Investigation Into Woman's Death

The family of 23-year-old Lauren Smith-Fields has raised concerns about the way Bridgeport, Ct. police is handling their investigation into her death.

According to Westchester 12, the young woman’s death was reported by an “older white man” she had met on Bumble. She was reportedly discovered unresponsive on Dec. 12, then later passed away, though additional details abut her death have not been released.

The medical examiner has yet to release a cause of death, prompting the family to begin their own investigation into what may have ended Smith-Field’s life.

“Without a doubt we know that my daughter was not a drug user,” said her father Everett. “I had a second autopsy myself paid out of pocket because we felt so uncomfortable with the way it was handled.”

The family did not share the findings of their private autopsy

As for the unidentified Bumble user, Bridgeport police seem not to believe he was involved in her death.

“I asked [the investigator] about the guy and he just made it seem like the guy was a nice guy [and] there was nothing to investigate,” her brother Lakeem Jetter said.

In a statement, the family explained that officers working the case had failed to extend even the most basic support to the family, adding that their only contact has been with “a very insensitive, condescending and arrogant detective.”

Smith-Fields’ relatives were even asked to stop calling the police department.

“The Bridgeport Police Department takes these concerns very seriously,” said the City of Bridgeport in response to the family’s statement. “The Command Staff of the Detective Bureau is reviewing the handling of this case to ensure that best practices were and are being followed. It is imperative to note that the death of Lauren Smith-Fields remains an ongoing investigation. Our department extends its deepest condolences to the family of Lauren.”