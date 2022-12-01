Say What? Woman Shares Close Encounter With Friend -- Who Turned Out to Be a Serial Killer

Story time!

A California woman shared her story about a close call with a serial killer in a three-part video posted on TikTok.

Nedra Calloway began the TikTok videos by describing her first meeting with serial killer Kevin Sterling Jones, who she referred to as “Weirdo,” in Vallejo and who she ultimately became close friends with.

Calloway said she became close not only with Jones but also a neighbor who he was dating.

The three frequently spent time together on weekends. She noted Jones was the manager at an adult bookstore and watched pornography all day. Jones was accused of stalking a woman in their apartment building by leaving pornography videos at her door.

“He’d been leaving x-rated videos and peering through her window.”

After being arrested, Jones was released due to a lack of evidence. Calloway said that a few months later, Jones disappeared for several days. During the same time period, a teenage woman was found murdered and Calloway later learned Jones had been questioned by the police.

“A teenage girl was found raped and murdered one city over. When Weirdo shows up, he’s nervous and jittery and he tells me that he was at the police station all that time being interrogated for a crime that he knew nothing about.”

Calloway said she moved away a few months later and lost touch with Jones. She said the two got back in touch the following year, but things turned left after Jones called her and cursed her out after she declined his invitation to hang out with him and another man. She hung up on him and called a friend to tell her about the conversation. She said her friend told Calloway to trust her instincts.

“Ned, if you don’t feel good about going, don’t go.”

The next day, Calloway received a call from Detective Lacey of Napa County and learned Jones had been planning to kill her. The friend Jones wanted Calloway to hang out with was a police informant, and he told the police that Jones wanted to kill Calloway.

“Weirdo trusted him enough to tell him that I would be his next victim.”

Calloway said in the final TikTok video that Jones received a life sentence without parole for murdering two young women. She also said that the informant who’d help save her was also in prison for the rape and murder of his own niece. Calloway credited God for being alive and noted the importance of women following their instincts.