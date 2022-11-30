Jesse Williams Sued For Allegedly Fleeing The Scene Of LA Car Crash

Actor Jesse Williams has run into legal trouble after a woman accused him of fleeing the scene following an intense car crash.

The woman has asked a judge to force Williams to appear for an in-person deposition in the case, according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.

According to the outlet, Paula Bruce claims Williams and his team objected to an in-person deposition and will only agree to a virtual one. Bruce says Williams’ attorney has avoided having his client attend an in-person deposition for months, citing COVID-19 concerns and claims that the representing attorney had health concerns and could not be present for in-person depositions.

But Bruce said her team promised to follow all health and safety protocols.

Earlier this year, TMZ reported that the actor was sued by a woman who claimed he rear-ended her on January 20, 2020, in Los Angeles and fled the scene.

Bruce has demanded Williams be sanctioned $3,170 for his refusal and for the court to order him to appear in person, according to RadarOnline.

Photos from the scene show the alleged victim’s badly damaged Mercedes -along with the front part of Williams’ Porsche.

She claims that the crash caused her emotional distress and led her to miss work for some time. But the actor and his legal team deny the accusations and claim Williams never fled the scene. In fact, he remained on the scene, called the police, and exchanged information.

They also claim Bruce stated at the scene she was not injured when asked, and Williams left afterward to avoid the paparazzi once his assistant arrived.

RadarOnline reports that the actor followed up with Bruce days later after the crash, his lawyer said. She told him she was still doing fine, and he believed all was well until Bruce’s lawyer demanded $1.6 million. Williams later learned the victim told her insurance company that it was a “hit-and-run.”