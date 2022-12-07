Woman Who Tattooed Eyeballs Purple And Blue Losing Eyesight

A woman in Belfast, Ireland who tattooed her eyeballs purple and blue is now losing her eyesight, according to The Daily Mail.

Anaya Peterson was hospitalized after her eyelids began swelling shut, and she is now facing permanent blindness.

The 32-year-old law student shared a video on TikTok about her decision to tattoo her eyeballs and said she was inspired by Australian tattoo model Amber Luke, otherwise known as “the blue-eyed white dragon,” because of her tattooed eyeballs. Peterson, who had to have eye surgery and is facing permanent blindness, now regrets her eye tattoos.

“It was traumatizing to go through. I just remember thinking, ‘I’m not doing that s—t again with the eye tattoo.’ I’m definitely not doing that s—t again.'”

“My eyelid started to swell, and my bottom eyelid started to swell. It kept getting worse and worse. I looked like I’d done ten rounds with Mike Tyson.”

Peterson, who also has a split tongue as well as several face and body piercings, was temporarily blind for three weeks. Her seven-year-old daughter warned Peterson she could go blind, and now the mother of five wishes she’d only tattooed one eyeball instead of two.

One TikTok user commented, “your daughter knew better than you.” Another said, “It’s supposed to be mama knows best. Not pickni is smarter than mother. Poor baby”

Ophthalmologists told Peterson she is at high risk of contracting glaucoma and that her vision is also clouded with hundreds of thousands of floaters. The law student said that she has lost her 20/20 vision and can no longer see people’s facial features from a distance.

“If I didn’t have my eyeballs tattooed, I wouldn’t be having this problem. Even today I woke up with more floaters in my eyes. And that is dangerous.”

When asked why she tattooed her eyeballs, Peterson said she did it just to be at home watching television.