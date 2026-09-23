Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko: https://www.pexels.com/photo/a-woman-counting-money-6694539/ Women by Selena Hill Women Could Inherit Trillions In The Great Wealth Transfer As trillions of dollars change hands, women are positioned to become major wealth holders, but preparation and family communication remain critical.







The Great Wealth Transfer is reshaping who controls America’s money—and women are positioned to sit at the center of it.

An estimated $105 trillion is expected to change hands by 2045, with women poised to control a substantial share as they inherit from parents and outlive spouses, USA Today reports. But for many women, receiving wealth and being prepared to manage it are two very different things.

According to Citizens Bank, 74% of women expecting to inherit from their parents are not necessarily prepared to receive those assets. Among women who have already inherited from their parents, 80% reported facing challenges, including limited conversations about the transfer or uncertainty about the family’s finances. Recently widowed women reported similar hurdles, including financial surprises and a lack of planning.

J.P. Morgan research published in January 2026 found that 70% of family members say they have difficulty approaching conversations about family wealth. Nearly one-quarter of younger family members report feeling uninformed, while about 20% say financial discussions are delayed or avoided.

Women can benefit from being included earlier in conversations about investments, estate plans, business ownership, insurance, retirement accounts, and charitable giving. Families can also establish who has decision-making authority and ensure beneficiaries understand the assets they may eventually receive.

The goal isn’t simply to pass down money. It’s to pass down financial knowledge alongside it.

That distinction is especially important for Black families, where the broader racial wealth gap can make every dollar of inherited or family-generated wealth consequential. Preserving assets across generations can depend on whether heirs understand how those assets work—and have the professional support to manage them.

The shift also has implications for financial advisers, banks, wealth managers, and entrepreneurs serving affluent women. As women assume greater control over household and inherited wealth, financial institutions will increasingly need to engage them as decision-makers rather than secondary participants in family finances. Citizens Private Bank projects women will control most U.S. private wealth by 2030, further underscoring the changing dynamics of wealth management.

The Great Wealth Transfer may move trillions of dollars. But the lasting impact could depend on something less flashy: whether the next generation knows what to do when the money arrives.

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