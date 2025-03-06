ICYMI: The 19th Annual Women Of Power Legacy Awards Gala Was So Lit!

Annually, BLACK ENTERPRISE brings together the best and brightest women in power to participate in The Women of Power Summit. In its 19th year, the event is as impactful as it has ever been, while carrying the vision laid out by its architect Mrs. Barbara Graves, the wife and mother of BE founder Earl G. Graves Sr. and Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., respectively. The summit kicked off with The Legacy Awards Gala, its marquee event, the evening of March 5, honoring Valerie Jarrett, Glenda McNeal, Robin L. Washington and Melba Moore in the presence of other Black, female powerhouses, including BE‘s own vice president and deputy chief content officer, Alisa Gumbs. Get into this room full of Blackness, beauty and power below!

(Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

