Women of Power Summit by Jeroslyn JoVonn AI & Ambition: This Women Of Power Session Will Teach Strategic Fluency For The Modern Workforce As AI continues to sweep the workforce, the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will be conducting an AI Certification Course, "Strategic AI Fluency for the Modern Workforce."







As Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues its dominance across sectors, it’s reshaping a daily workplace reality that is impossible to ignore. As companies integrate these tools into their operations, professionals who understand how to leverage AI gain a clear competitive edge, which is why the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit will be conducting an AI Certification Course, “Strategic AI Fluency for the Modern Workforce.”

The transformative AI bootcamp will be led by Bethanie Nonami, an internationally certified AI consultant, award-winning keynote speaker, trainer, and published author. She will guide attendees in becoming future-ready while staying grounded in their unique human strengths. Having trained more than 5,000 professionals and certified over 500 individuals in AI, Nonami has built a reputation for making artificial intelligence practical, accessible, and empowering.

The course is structured to help participants build a practical “AI toolbox” for ideation, research, and sharper decision-making, complete with workflows they can implement right away, a concept Nonami recently explored in greater detail during a LinkedIn Live session. Attendees will receive an internationally recognized certification, along with one continuing education and one professional development credit, and walk away feeling confident, up to date, and equipped with the skills driving today’s workforce.

“Because your value is needed in the market, because this is going to be a defining year where humans will need to guide organizations through what’s happening,” Nonami said. “Because clearly, buying AI, and turning it on, and telling your organization to be amazing isn’t enough.”

From automating routine tasks to powering high-level strategy, AI is transforming industries at a rapid pace. For women in particular, who remain underrepresented in many tech-driven spaces, building AI fluency is more than a career boost; it’s a pathway to influence, equity, and leadership in a rapidly evolving workforce. Staying current isn’t optional. It’s essential to ensure women aren’t just participants in the future of work, but architects of it.

Don’t miss the Strategic AI Fluency for the Modern Workforce session at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit on Thursday, March 12, at 4:15 p.m.

