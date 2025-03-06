4 ‘Women Of Power’ Took Center Stage As BLACK ENTERPRISE Legacy Awardees

At the BLACK ENTERPRISE 19th Annual Women of Power Summit, the Legacy Awards stand as one of the event’s most significant highlights. The prestigious ceremony honors African American women who have made groundbreaking contributions in their fields, from business, entertainment, and finance to philanthropy and public service.

The Legacy Awards symbolize the enduring impact of these women, recognizing their leadership, innovation, and commitment to uplifting their communities. This celebration serves not only to acknowledge their past achievements but to inspire future generations of women to continue breaking barriers. Honorees are selected for their exceptional accomplishments and for shaping the future of their respective industries.

The night’s first honoree, Glenda McNeal, Chief Partner Officer at American Express, echoed one of the many themes of the night: the power Black women pose.

“True power and success isn’t about controlling every step; it’s about how we navigate the journey. There is power in how you choose to move forward. Peace and power can exist, even in uncertainty.”

(Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

The importance of the Legacy Awards cannot be overstated. In an era when Black women have often been underrepresented in leadership roles, these awards offer a platform to amplify their voices and highlight their significant contributions.

The second honoree, Tony-winning and Grammy-nominated singer Melba Moore, spoke to this slight.

“I’m amongst true women of power,” Moore said. “I know what it is, and I know what it means to truly devote your life sincerely to your home, your work, and your community.”

(Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

The Legacy Awards celebrates the achievements of women who have carved paths of success and paved the way for others to follow. The third honoree of the night, Robin L. Washington, incoming president and chief operating and financial officer for Salesforce, spoke about paving the way for other Black and Brown women.

“If you have a seat at the table, you should leverage it to make a difference,” she said. “Operate with purpose. No matter the path you choose, going forward, your journey will define your superpowers.”

(Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Legacy Awards also reinforces the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The ceremony reminds us that leadership comes in many forms, and the future is bright for those willing to continue the legacy of those who came before them.

Valerie Jarrett, CEO of the Barack Obama Foundation and the evening’s final honoree, accepted the Barbara Graves award. Jarrett spoke to the importance of the Women of Power Summit which Mrs. Graves started many years ago.

“Women like Barbara Graves opened the door a little wider for us,” she reflected. “She knew every major movement in our country was led by young people. You are the change that we’re waiting for. As Black women, we are used to taking care of everyone else, but to complete the marathon called life, we must take care of ourselves.”



(Photo: The Tyler Twins for BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power 2025)

