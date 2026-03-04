Dress For Success At This Year’s Women Of Power Summit With BE’s Official Style Guide

With Black Enterprise’s 20th Women of Power Summit on the horizon, attendees are preparing for a week filled with networking and inspiring programming.

The Summit, taking place March 11 through 15 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, expects to bring out a record number of diverse professional women. Ahead of the trailblazing events, BE has released its official style guide, providing tips on what to wear during its immersive schedule.

Programming ranges from panels to executive coaching and wellness activities, making one’s packing list more varied than usual. With this in mind, the women behind the Women of Power Summit want attendees to be ready for all that is in store.

To kick things off, the opening night of the Women of Power Summit will commence with its Legacy Awards Gala, honoring icons Angela Bassett, Carla Harris, Bennie Wiley, Shellye Archambeau, and Rosalind “Roz” Brewer. The Gala is about making a statement, so be sure to dress to impress, and be “red carpet ready.”

The Women of Power Summit is all about uplifting women in their professions. Therefore, the following day’s programming means business, with attendees encouraged to dress for success. BE encourages attendees to think “polished, professional, and comfortable,” as the ample networking sessions and panels may require a bit of moving around. There are also several fitness activations, so pack your workout clothes! And don’t forget your outfit to paint the town on Friday for Girl’s Night Out, where you can explore all that Vegas has to offer.

For the last day of the Summit, Saturday is all about glowing in all-white with touches of gold at the Crowning Glory celebration and Brunch. The “white hot” occasion will follow days of expert coaching and informative panels, allowing attendees to bask in the new sisterhood that will take their careers to the next level. With bubbling champagne matching the energetic spirit, this closeout event will be a day party to remember.

With a variety of activities and festivities on the schedule, participants should pack smart while still making an impression. As the Women of Power Summit aims to support diverse women in their careers, organizers encourage attendees to showcase their professional style as they connect with industry leaders. Registration remains available now.

RELATED CONTENT: BLACK ENTERPRISE WOMEN OF POWER SUMMIT 2026 MARKS 20 YEARS OF HONORING EXECUTIVE WOMEN OF COLOR

