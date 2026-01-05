Women of Power Summit by Jeroslyn JoVonn BLACK ENTERPRISE Women Of Power Summit 2026 Marks 20 Years Of Honoring Executive Women Of Color Registration is now open for the BLACK ENTERPRISE 2026 Women of Power Summit, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary.







BLACK ENTERPRISE will celebrate 20 years of honoring executive women of color and empowering attendees at the 2026 Women of Power Summit.

Taking place March 11–15 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, the 2026 Women of Power Summit will continue its legacy of bringing together Black women leaders for four days of inspiration, connection, and empowerment. From keynote talks and fireside chats to panel discussions, executive and financial coaching, and evening entertainment, the summit remains a cornerstone experience for professional women across every industry.

With the 2026 summit marking the event’s 20th anniversary, attendees can expect an especially meaningful experience focused on sisterhood, community, and professional growth. Last year, more than 1,800 women gathered for the Women of Power Summit, where trailblazers like Jemele Hill, Melba Moore, Monique Rodriguez, and Valerie Jarrett were celebrated, among others, as Legacy and Luminary honorees.

Attendees walked away with powerful insights on advancing their careers through sessions on leading with authority, securing corporate board seats, and addressing woman-to-woman bias in the workplace. Professional bootcamps further equipped women with tools in such categories as AI, branding, and skill-building.

“This summit is more than a conference—it’s an engine for empowerment,” Earl “Butch” Graves Jr., CEO of BLACK ENTERPRISE, said ahead of the 2025 Summit. “At a time when leadership and career advancement are top priorities in corporate spaces, the Women of Power Summit provides a critical platform for Black women to connect, strategize, and elevate their careers.”

Amid federal cutbacks, DEI rollbacks, and growing pushback against programs that support diverse leaders, the 2026 Women of Power Summit arrives at a critical moment. Continuing its legacy of offering career-shaping mentorship, networking, and leadership development tailored for Black women in corporate spaces, this year’s summit will feature new candid fireside chats, impactful executive coaching, boardroom-readiness sessions, and industry-focused panels made to ensure attendees leave with actionable strategies and powerful connections at a time when they matter most.

