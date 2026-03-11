BLACK ENTERPRISE 2026 ‘Women Of Power’ Summit Kicks Off 20 Years Of Fab And The Swag Bag Is Lit

The 2026 Women of Power Summit is brewing. Over 1,500 women are converging in Las Vegas, Nevada, March 11, at the Bellagio Resort & Casino for BLACK ENTERPRISE’s marquee women’s event, which marks its 20th anniversary.

Each year, since it Women of Power started in 2006, when Ernesta Procope, Johnnetta Cole, Joyce Roche and Suzanne de Passe were its inaugural honorees, the Summit has not only provided attendees with captivating panels, informative workshops, and a hands-down good time, BE has also showered participants with one of a kind swag bags filled with goodies — and 2026 is no different.

These anniversary swag bags aptly match the Summit’s style. The bag is bold and ruby red with the Women of Power logo beautifully embedded in the rich and solid texture that speaks to its durability. It is structured and stylish.

The contents are a menagerie of items from Black-owned and celebrated brands that complement any woman of power. The swag bag is filled with products from hair and beauty products from The Doux, Shea Moisture, and Brownkind, to name a few. There’s even lip balm, a card holder, nail kit, and more. The bag also includes a chic 2026 Women of Power brochure that outlines the 2026 honorees.

Women attending the Women of Power Summit receive the swag bag at the time of registration — but this bag will serve them for many years to come, whether it’s for work or play. For women joining BE for the Summit, we’d love to see your bag and your outfit — tag @BlackEnterprise on all social media networks.

