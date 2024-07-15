by Stacy Jackson Women’s National Football Conference Discusses New Franchise In New Jersey Plans to add the new franchise would expand the Women's National Football Conference to 18 teams.









For the 2025 season, the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) plans to expand its reach by adding a new franchise in New Jersey.

WNFC Commissioner Janice Masters confirmed the ongoing discussions with a New Jersey-based investment group in a press release, stating, “We launched the process officially months before the 2024 Championship Weekend and have active due diligence ongoing as we speak.” The league’s approach to expansion prioritizes ownership resources and facilities support over market destination.

The league revealed this development in a February announcement before awarding a franchise to Chicago. USA Gold Medalist Angelique M. Smith was awarded the new franchise in “The Windy City,” set to begin play in 2025. This marks the first professional sports team in the city to be majority-owned by a Black woman.

The Women’s National Football Conference, founded by Odessa “OJ” Jenkins, aims to promote financial equity for women through the power of football. Jenkins previously emphasized the importance of execution in sports and business to BLACK ENTERPRISE, saying, “Sports teaches you, if you don’t execute, you will lose. And we need to be the same in business. If we don’t execute, if we don’t have a plan, it will not work.”

In a May interview, she highlighted the personal nature of her mission to put women in a position to win and have opportunities in every space. “Doing that for women in football is personal,” she said.

As the league continues to grow, it’s currently raising a seed round of $1.5 million. The WNFC already boasts 17 teams across the United States, with players from over 20 countries. It looks to combine football and entertainment with a commitment to equity and social responsibility.

The expansion of women’s football through the WNFC continues to gain momentum, with recent additions, including the Houston Mambas and Nashville Trojans. The Women’s National Football Conference is positioning itself as a significant player in professional sports as the league explores new ownership opportunities and potential franchises.