For Employees, Returning To The Office Is Posing Challenges And Breeding Resentment

A new survey revealed that employees returning to the office face significant obstacles breeding resentment. Working from home provides many benefits. One is waking up and walking a few feet from a bedroom to a home office, then starting your day. For many, transitioning to waking up and driving to a physical location is challenging.

A Gallup study states, “commutes of only 30 minutes are linked to higher stress and anger, while 45 minutes or more is linked to poorer overall well-being, daily mood, and health.”

However, the commute is only one adjustment employees are having to make, which is turning productive employees sour. Here are a few obstacles and possible solutions to help ease the transition.

Return To Office

Obstacle 1:

Depending on where you live, the commute to work differs. Once freed from the daily shackles of public transportation, a city dweller is now forced back on the train, subway or bus. The cost of daily travel can be exorbitant, depending on where you live. The average New Yorker spends “17 percent of overall household spending for the average household, or about $12,700, in 2022-2023,” according to the New York State Comptroller.

Solution:

The solution is not one size fits all. If you are a middle-class employee, the tried and true carpooling method is the way to go. The price of gas is lowering. As you become more comfortable with co-workers, exploring may be an option. If you are a low-income earner or a Senior citizen, discount transportation services are available.

Obstacle 2:

Physical and mental burnout is real. Constant interaction and monitoring are taxing. Yahoo!’s survey found that employees returning to the office had increased stress levels and considered leaving their jobs more often. They “also had lower trust in their organization, engagement, and productivity levels.” The inability to multi-task personal and professional tasks leaves employees restless. They are in a constant state of anticipating the next thing on the to-do list. Instead of washing a load of laundry during a lull in the workday, they are now forced to abandon household labor or take it on as a second job once returning home.

Solution 2:

Designate a daily and weekly time to finish outside tasks; otherwise, shut out the noise. Daily, designate one hour for working on chores like washing dishes and mopping. Wash and dry one load of laundry. Even if you don’t fold, you’re halfway there. On your day off, designate a significant chunk of time to finish tasks and complete others that need to be done. Outside of that time, leave it all behind. Do not contemplate labor in any form. Take the time to read, relax and tend to you.

Obstacle 3:

The rising costs of day-to-day life will eat you alive without flexibility. Childcare costs may rise if RTO hours do not fit your family’s needs. If you’ve become used to snacking during the day, RTO usually means paying for lunch or meal prepping. According to the survey,” The average employee returning to the office spends $561 per month on transportation, additional child and pet care, and domestic assistance.”

Solution:

The issue of money is a difficult obstacle. The solutions are minimal because making more money alleviates the stress of money. Still, looking for after-school programs at your child’s school is sometimes cheaper than complete childcare centers. Bringing snacks to work instead of whole meal prep can ease the cost of lunch.

The RTO will not be easy. Unfortunately, it is becoming a reality for many. The number of work-from-home positions has been cut in half. Money is a necessity, and jobs are necessities. Use these solutions to help tose the burden of RTO. And if you are able, plan your exit. Look for remote work, build passive income online, or market your skills through contract work.

