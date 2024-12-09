News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Working Women Are Stressed More Than Men ‘A Lot Of The Day’ Study Finds A major factor is the high percentage of working women who are also parents or caregivers.







A new Gallup report is unveiling how much more stressed working women feel compared to men.

Approximately half of working women reported feeling stressed “a lot of the day,” compared to around 40% of men, a Gallup study published this week found. Some 17% of women overall report needing to handle personal or family responsibilities at work “daily” or “several times a day,” compared to 11% of men overall, The Associated Press reports.

A major factor is the high percentage of working women who are also parents or caregivers. They are more likely than working men with children to report delaying or declining a promotion due to personal or family responsibilities. Additionally, mothers are more likely than fathers to “strongly agree” that they are the primary responders to unexpected childcare needs.

Conducted between February 2023 and October 2024, the study was based on four separate surveys of nearly 20,000 adults working full-time or part-time. Gallup Managing Director Ilana Ron Levey shared the findings at an event on Dec. 4, highlighting how the results challenge corporate narratives promoting wellness initiatives.

“There’s been much attention and discussion about promoting women’s well-being and helping women succeed as leaders in the workplace,” Levey said. “But at the same time, we’re seeing record levels of stress, of worry, of burnout for women.”

Karen Guggenheim, founder of the World Happiness Summit and CEO of WOHASU, the organization behind the event and other wellness initiatives, suggests that shifting workplace culture and prioritizing employee well-being can help address the issue.

“Why do we have to choose? Why are we creating environments where people have to make a choice between being the most amazing parent, partner, friend, daughter, sister, whatever, and also thriving at work?” she said, adding, “Investing in women’s well-being isn’t just good business — it’s a blueprint for societal progress.”

Researchers found that employers can greatly enhance well-being by supporting work-life balance. According to the report, women who feel they can maintain a healthy balance between work and personal commitments are more likely to be engaged at work and less likely to actively seek a new job.

Organizations can take action by implementing well-informed policies, programs, and resources, empowering managers to be the support system employees need, and fostering a culture focused on well-being, explained Kristin Barry, director of hiring analytics at Gallup.

With women making up nearly half of the workforce and the gender gap in workforce participation at its narrowest in U.S. history, Barry emphasized that “ignoring the challenges women face means we won’t achieve our goals.”

