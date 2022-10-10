For World Mental Health Day, Here are 26 Black Mental Health Resources

It’s time to talk about mental health.

Black people in the U.S. endure the weight of racism, systemic oppression, and social injustices day in and day out. On top of that socioeconomic disparities, provider bias, and inequality of care are common barriers to mental health support for Black people. Never mind the fact that 17.3% of mental health illnesses in the U.S. each year are experienced by non-Hispanic Black or African Americans, according to the National Alliance on Mental Health.

While the stigma of mental health still exists in the Black community, many individuals and organizations are working to dismantle it.

Here are 26 Black mental health resources in recognition of World Mental Health Day—and yes, you can return to this list whenever you need.

Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too

Megan Thee Stallion’s new website provides resources for mental health help.

Black Virtual Wellness Directory

A directory of virtual Black therapists, doulas, yoga teachers, mediators and much more.

Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective (BEAM)

The group aims at removing the barriers that Black people experience getting access to or staying connected with emotional healthcare and healing through education, training, advocacy and the creative arts.

Black Men Heal

The platform provides limited and selective free mental health service opportunities for Black men.

Black Mental Health Alliance

Provides information, resources, and a “Find a Therapist” locator to connect with a culturally competent mental health professional. Contact the Black Mental Health Alliance at (410) 338-2642.

Black Mental Wellness

Access evidence-based information and resources about mental health and behavioral health topics from a Black perspective, as well as training opportunities for students and professionals.

Black Women’s Health Imperative

The organization advances health equity and social justice for Black women through policy, advocacy, education, research and leadership development.

Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF)

BLHF launched the COVID-19 Free Virtual Therapy Support Campaign to raise money for mental health services provided by licensed clinicians in its network. Individuals with life-changing stressors and anxiety related to the coronavirus will have the cost for up to five (5) individual sessions defrayed on a first come, first serve basis until all funds are committed or exhausted.

Brother You’re on My Mind

An initiative launched by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD) to raise awareness of the mental health challenges associated with depression and stress that affect Black men and families. The website offers an online toolkit that provides Omega Psi Phi Fraternity chapters with the materials needed to educate fellow fraternity brothers and community members on depression and stress in Black men.

Ebony’s Mental Health Resources by State

A list of Black-owned and focused mental health resources by state as compiled by Ebony magazine.

Melanin and Mental Health

Connects individuals with culturally competent clinicians committed to serving the mental health needs of Black and Latinx/Hispanic communities. Promotes the growth and healing of diverse communities through its website, online directory, and events.

Mocha Health

An online community for Black women to seek support.

Ourselves Black

Provides information on promoting mental health and developing positive coping mechanisms through a podcast, online magazine, and online discussion groups.

POC Online Classroom

Contains readings on the importance of self care, mental health care, and healing for people of color and within activist movements.

Sista Afya

The organization provides mental wellness education, resource connection, and community support for Black women.

Therapy for Black Girls

An online space dedicated to encouraging the mental wellness of Black women and girls. Offers listing of mental health professionals across the country who provide high quality, culturally competent services to Black women and girls, an informational podcast, and an online support community.

The SIWE Project

A non-profit dedicated to promoting mental health awareness throughout the global Black community.

The Steve Fund

An organization focused on supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color.

The Loveland Foundation

The foundation provides financial assistance to Black women and girls seeking therapy.

Therapy for Black Men

Primarily a therapist directory for Black men seeking therapy; includes some resources and stories.

Dr. Ebony’s My Therapy Cards

A self-exploration card deck created by a Black woman psychologist for other women of color; created with the intention of helping other women of color grow and elevate in the areas of emotional and mental health.

Innopsych

InnoPsych‘s mission is to bring healing to communities of color by changing the face and feel of therapy. They strive to make therapists of color more visible in the community by creating a path to wellness-themed business ownership; to make it faster (and easier) for people of color to match with a therapist of color; and to create a major shift in how communities of color (or POCs) view therapy.

Safe Black Space

Safe Black Space is the umbrella under which various services are offered to address people of African ancestry’s individual and community reactions to cultural and racial trauma.

Questions to ask your mental health professional to make sure your feelings are heard and respected

Did my provider communicate effectively with me?

Is my provider willing to integrate my beliefs, practices, identity, and cultural background into my treatment plan?

Did I feel like I was treated with respect and dignity?

Do I feel like my provider understands and relates well with me?

Please note: The resources included here are not endorsed by NAMI, and NAMI is not responsible for the content of or service provided by any of these resources.