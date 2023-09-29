Trigger Warning: Elderly Woman In ICU After Receiving Wrong Medication At D.C. Rehabilitation Center

Originally published on BlackNews

Kim Parker and Governor Jackson, III have been retained to represent Rosezena Jackson, a resident of the District of Columbia, regarding the egregious medical treatment received, while she was a patient at Capitol City Rehabilitation Center in Southeast DC. Specifically, then 74-year-old Mrs. Jackson was a patient at Capitol City, recuperating from a blood clot. For reasons unknown to her, Mrs. Jackson was provided another patient’s medication to which she was highly allergic. Consequently, Mrs. Jackson suffered an allergic reaction, resulting in her being intubated and placed in a medically induced coma.

In addition, her injuries were so severe, she had to have significant rehabilitation, including speech therapy. She will require future medical care for the remainder of her life. Capitol City has a well-documented history of subpar treatment of its residents including similar prescription errors.

On Sept. 8, Capitol City’s owners were notified that Mrs. Jackson, through her attorneys, would file a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against them within the next 90 days. It is their expectation that Capitol City will engage in good-faith settlement negotiations prior to the lawsuit being filed.

Although they would prefer not to engage in protracted litigation, they are prepared to stay the course to obtain justice for Mrs. Jackson. The pending lawsuit follows President Biden’s new federal standards for nursing home care, which will curtail the type of conduct displayed by Capitol City in this case.

