Wu-Tang Clan Celebrates Legacy With New Healthy Beverage

Wu-Tang Clan is celebrating their legacy and the anniversary of their debut album while announcing the launch of their new healthy beverage, in partnership with Hard.

The soft drink replacement brand announced the new flavor, HARD C.R.E.A.M., to toast the iconic Staten Island-based rap group. Moreover, the “Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)” collaboration will debut exclusively in Walmart stores nationwide.

“Celebrate 30 Years of Wu-Tang Clan’s legendary influence on music, style, philosophy, and flavor,” captioned the post in January. “Every fan has helped make Wu the legends they are, and they’re giving the love back to the world’s greatest fans.”

Containing B vitamins and natural flavors, the caffeinated beverage will also feature a vanilla cream without any dairy, gluten, or lactose. Its “C.R.E.A.M.” flavoring pays homage to Wu-Tang’s 1993 hit, which stands for “Cash Rules Everything Around Me.”

The news came amid their rap group’s first run of Vegas residencies. The hip-hop legends will continue their slate of shows at the Virgin Hotel’s theater in September.

This year has also provided more recognition for the rap group’s contributions to music, overall. Recently, Apple Music listed their debut album, and the namesake for their Hard collaboration, within their Top 100 albums. The music streaming platform also spoke to Rza, one of Wu-Tang’s founding members, on their long-lasting legacy in the craft.

“One of the reasons I think that this album is special for us, as Wu-Tang Clan, is that this is an album that didn’t take money to make,” explained Rza. “When you are making things that’s pure, it means something else as time goes on, the purity of it…”

Fans now have numerous ways to celebrate the timeless album from the rap group that helped pioneer hip-hop. As for the drinks themselves, a 12-pack case of this limited anniversary edition drink goes for just under $30.

