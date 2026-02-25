‘Power,’ Key Figure Behind Wu-Tang Clan’s Rise, Dies At 52

The Wu-Tang Clan family mourns the death of an integral member, Oliver Grant, known to the world as “Power,” who helped the collective gain fame and launched a career that fulfilled the dreams of 10 rappers.

Rapper-turned-actor Method Man confirmed the sad news on his social media account on Feb 24. Meth posted a photograph of himself and Power on his Instagram account. No details have been released about the cause of death.

“Paradise, my brother, safe Travels!! 💔💔🤬 #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok .. 🌧️”

According to The Source, Power, who was 52, was an executive producer on the 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). He was instrumental in financing the initial project and in bringing the collective in front of the people who helped shape the rappers’ careers. He also started the Wu Wear clothing line at a time when rappers influenced fashion trends, but weren’t directly behind the scenes running it as a business.

Power orchestrated almost everything that did not involve writing lyrics or producing music, as he focused on all other business matters and had a vision for Wu-Tang as a brand with its own merchandise, with a hand in all business decisions, including promotion, street marketing, fashion, film, and anything connected to the Wu.

He also appeared on film, playing the character Knowledge Born in the 1998 film Belly and in the 1999 movie Black and White.

The Wu-Tang Clan was a collective of 10 solo rappers who represented Staten Island (although several members were from Brooklyn as well) and featured RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, GZA, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and Cappadonna.

Through the vision and behind-the-scenes moves of Power, who grew up with RZA’s older brother, Divine, the group became very successful, with its members signing individual solo deals with other labels after signing with Loud Records.

