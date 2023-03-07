Wyclef Jean Introduces his Own Luxury Electric Car, Attucks Apex AP0

Wyclef Jean is taking a step beyond music to try his entrepreneurial skills in the automotive field with the introduction of a new vehicle.

The former Fugees rapper showed off the electric vehicle on his Instagram account on Monday.

“U S A premier Attucks Apex AP0 welcoming my Electric Super Car …. Little Haiti We Up !!!!!”

According to Newsweek, the Haitian refugee introduced the Attucks Apex AP0 at The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island Country and Golf Course on March 5, 2023. The expected price tag of the car, which is slated to debut in the winter of 2024 will be $350,000.

Although the release of the car is an admirable feat he is the second rapper to come out with his own vehicle.

Less than a year ago, Newsweek reported in a partnership with Mercedes-AMG, Black Eyed Peas frontman, Will.i.am debuted the WILL.I.AMG which is based on the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door Coupe. The car was revealed as a concept car that’s part AMG GT coupe and part G-Class SUV. It will debut officially at the Formula One race in Miami this weekend.

Jean’s car claims it has a top speed of 190 miles per hour and can go 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.

The Attucks Apex AP0, which was created with partner Elo, owners of Supercar Room Miami, intends to have the headquarters based in Little Haiti, Miami. Jean wants to help the Haitian community there, so he is relying on the Attucks company to discover, groom, and develop the technology. This will include inventions, technological solutions, sustainability, creativity and design, coding and web3.

The car is described to include an “enhanced music and sound experience, analyzing the driver and playing song selections that best fit the mood for optimal driving experience.” Power for the Attucks Apex AP0 comes from a 90-kilowatt-hour battery through a 650 horsepower, 427-pound-foot of torque electric motor mounted in the rear.