Sports by Daron Pressley Wyndham Championship Honors Golf’s Legacy By honoring the Greensboro Six, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts ensures that their story is not forgotten and that the lessons learned from their bravery continue to inspire and guide future generations.







Source: Whyndham Championship Honors the Legacy of the Greenboro Six. Photo Credit: Wyndham Rewards

The Wyndham Championship, a prestigious event held annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR, excluding the Majors. As the tournament marks its 86th renewal in 2025, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has made a significant decision to honor the legacy of the Greensboro Six. These were a group of courageous Black men whose defiance against racial segregation helped reshape history. Through artistic and cultural initiatives, the tournament not only celebrates the intersection of sports, civil rights, and community but also proudly honors the Greensboro Six, a part of our shared history.

This year, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts commissioned Brooklyn-based street artist Vincent Ballentine to create a mural at the historic Gillespie Golf Course in honor of the Greensboro Six. Unveiled just before the start of the 2025 tournament, the mural stands as a vibrant tribute to these men and their contributions to the sport of golf and the broader Civil Rights Movement.

Black Enterprise had the opportunity to discuss the significance of the Greensboro Six, Wyndham’s commitment to community, and the creation of opportunities for young black and brown golfers.

Bravery and Resistance

The story of the Greensboro Six is one of bravery and resistance. Six days after Rosa Parks’ defiance on a Montgomery, Alabama bus in 1955, a group of men made their statement at a whites-only Gillespie golf course. These men, now remembered as the “Greensboro Six,” were Phillip Cooke, Samuel Murray, Elijah Herring, Joseph Studivent, George Simkins Jr., and Leon Wolfe. In the face of institutionalized racism, these six men made a bold statement by playing a round of golf at the whites-only Gillespie Golf Course. Their act of defiance in the 1950s was not just about playing golf; it was a decisive stance against the racial segregation that permeated every aspect of life in the South. Chris Simkins, son of Greensboro Six member George Simkins Jr., reflected on their legacy, saying, “I never read about the Greensboro Six and did not hear about it in school because it is not in history books. The mural is great because it sheds light on a story many people don’t know about.”

This courageous act eventually led to the desegregation of Gillespie Golf Course, which later became the venue for the Wyndham Championship. The tournament holds historical significance as it was the first PGA Tour event in the South to welcome a Black player, the legendary Charlie Sifford. Today, Gillespie Golf Course is home to First Tee – Central Carolina, a program dedicated to empowering local youth through golf, continuing the legacy of breaking barriers and creating opportunities.

Honoring History

Multiple accounts of targeted actions to rewrite history have occurred throughout the country. Some of these attempts have already seen success. In Florida, revised curriculum standards now prevent students from learning the accurate history of slavery. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley recently reinterpreted her state’s history by claiming that the Civil War was about “the role of government.” Additionally, a Republican lawmaker in Colorado opposed Black History Month, arguing that it promotes “false history.”

This mural project is a testament to Wyndham Hotels and Resorts’ unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The company’s initiatives, including BOLD, which aims to advance Black entrepreneurship in the hospitality industry, are part of a larger vision for a more inclusive future. By supporting projects like this, Wyndham is not just celebrating the past but also paving the way for a more diverse and equitable future.

Ballentine and his close friend, fellow artist Andre Trenier, completed the mural in two weeks. “To see it and be able to touch the same ground that they walked on, and see the greens they saw when it was unacceptable for everyone is powerful,” remarks Ballentine.

They worked side by side using scissor lifts and ladders, wielding a vibrant selection of spray paint cans to transform the expansive wall on the side of the First Tee-Central Carolina building at Gillespie Park Golf Club into a historical masterpiece.

In addition to the mural, Wyndham Rewards has commissioned a short-form documentary directed by Eternal Polk, a two-time Emmy-nominated director and writer. Polk, known for his work on documentaries, music videos, and branded content, brings a unique perspective to the story of the Greensboro Six.

This story is pivotal in black history, which I did not know about,” shares Polk. “So when I first discovered this happened, I wondered how I did not know about it. Bringing this story to life, especially in a community where black people do not often see our accomplishments seen, displayed, recognized, and honored, says you cannot erase our history and stories.”

The documentary, a labor of love and respect, seeks to preserve the memory of the Greensboro Six. By highlighting the power of standing up for what is right, even in the face of overwhelming adversity, it serves as a powerful reminder of the impact of individual actions. It is a tribute to the Greensboro Six and an inspiration for future generations to continue the fight for equality.

“Murals and visual stories are where we cement our history so people can see it.”

A Call To Action

The efforts to honor the Greensboro Six through art and film are more than just a celebration of the past; they are a call to action for the present and future. Ryan Wilson, CEO and Executive Director of First Tee – Central Carolina, emphasizes the importance of carrying on this legacy: “The game of golf is this powerful tool that can create opportunities, especially for Black and brown youth,” he said. “The Greensboro Six created opportunities for everybody else to follow, and now the best thing we can do to carry on their legacy is continue to use the game of golf to create new opportunities.”

By commemorating these men and their legacy, Wyndham recognizes the historical significance of the Greensboro Six and reinforces its commitment to fostering inclusivity and breaking down barriers in both the sports and hospitality industries. The mural and documentary serve as poignant reminders that the fight for equality is ongoing and that the actions of individuals can have a profound and lasting impact on society.

As the Wyndham Championship continues to play a crucial role in determining the fate of PGA TOUR players each August, it also stands as a testament to the power of community, resilience, and the enduring legacy of those who fought for change. By honoring the Greensboro Six, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts ensures that their story is not forgotten and that the lessons learned from their bravery continue to inspire and guide future generations. The Wyndham Championship is not just about golf; it’s about celebrating the progress made and recognizing the work still in pursuing equality and justice.