X Vows To Allow Blocked Users To See Posts

If you’ve blocked certain users from seeing your posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, then you may not like the latest change the social media site is incorporating.

According to The Verge, the feature will change so that the blocked user on X will be able to view the post, but they will not have the ability to respond to it. Elon Musk, the owner of the platform responded to a Tweet after a user mentioned it on X.

The latest “feature” was revealed on Sept. 23 when Nima Owji wrote about it on the platform.

BREAKING: X is about to remove the current block button, meaning that if an account is public, their posts will be visible to the blocked users as well! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) September 23, 2024

Musk verified it after responding to Owji’s post.

High time this happened. The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 23, 2024

Currently, if you are blocked by a user, you will see a message that says, “You’re blocked.” You are unable to view anything associated with the posts, nor can you see their replies, media posted to the account, followers, or who they are following.

Musk has reportedly voiced displeasure with the feature in the past. Techdirt reported last year that Musk responded to a user on the platform who did not like being blocked. He stated that “blocking public posts makes no sense. It needs to be deprecated in favor of a stronger form of mute.”