(Photo: 2C2K Photography, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons) Education by Sidnee Michelle Xavier Ochsner College Of Medicine To Become The Next Historically Black Med School The milestone comes as the United States faces a growing physician shortage, particularly in underserved communities.







Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine has received preliminary accreditation, clearing a major hurdle toward becoming the nation’s next historically Black medical school and expanding opportunities for Black students pursuing careers in medicine, according to a recent announcement.

The New Orleans-based institution announced Oct. 14 that it received approval from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, the accrediting body for U.S. medical schools offering Doctor of Medicine degrees. The designation allows the college to begin recruiting students for its inaugural class, scheduled to begin in summer 2027.

Established in 2024 through a partnership between Xavier University of Louisiana and Ochsner Health, the college will become the only historically Black medical school in the Gulf South.

“This is a historic moment for Xavier University of Louisiana, for New Orleans and for the future of medicine in this nation,” Xavier University President Reynold Verret said in a statement.

The milestone comes as the United States faces a growing physician shortage, particularly in underserved communities. Federal projections cited by the institution estimate the country could face a shortage of more than 141,000 physicians by 2038.

In Louisiana, 60 of the state’s 64 parishes are federally designated as health professional shortage areas, highlighting the need for additional medical professionals.

The college aims to address those workforce challenges by combining Xavier’s history of preparing Black students for medical careers with Ochsner’s clinical training and research resources.

Following its establishment, the institution received accreditation candidate status in October 2025 and underwent an evaluation in June 2026. Applications for its first class are expected to become available through the American Medical College Application Service in the coming weeks.

The institution is also expected to contribute to Louisiana’s economy. According to projections released by the college, its operations could generate $152.5 million in statewide economic impact by 2040, including $122 million in New Orleans, while supporting more than 1,185 jobs.

Located in New Orleans’ BioDistrict, the medical school represents another effort to increase physician representation and strengthen health care access in communities facing persistent workforce shortages.

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