Xavier University First HBCU To Have Co-Ed Rowing Program

Xavier University in Louisiana is the first HBCU to have a varsity-level co-ed rowing program. It will become an official university sport in the fall, the school announced earlier this week.

The New Orleans Rowing Club (NORC) partnered with the university.

Xavier University of Louisiana (XULA) is making history as the first HBCU to elevate its rowing club to the varsity level, starting in the 2025-26 academic year. This groundbreaking program, launched in 2023 through a partnership with the New Orleans Rowing Club, has already… pic.twitter.com/jK7TiLDyBH — HBCUGO.TV (@HBCUGoTV) January 24, 2025

“We could not be prouder to work with the Xavier Rowing team as we launch this historic debut as an official varsity university sport,” NORC member Elizabeth Manley, Ph.D., professor of history and chair of the history department at Xavier, and Chloé Jobin, NORC’s head of community outreach and diversity initiatives said in a written statement.

The pair added, “Launching this team of athletes onto the competitive national stage is not just about rowing—it’s about building a community, inspiring our students, and creating opportunities for growth both on and off the water.”

The rowing club has gained attention from organizations in the rowing community since it launched in 2023, gaining sponsors and donations from various companies, including USRowing, Mr. Cooper’s A Most Beautiful Thing Inclusion Fund, and other major players in the sport, including Vespoli USA, JL Athletics, and Concept2.

The rowing program joins other sports that are included under the Xavier Athletics umbrella, including basketball, baseball, and softball.

“This is an exciting time for Xavier Athletics in welcoming the rowing team to our family,” Athletic Director Pat Kendrick said. “We are so proud of each and every one of these athletes and look forward to seeing them excel in their sport and bring the spirit of Xavier to the water and beyond.”

The school is now looking for a head coach and as it will step up its recruitment efforts for rowers.

