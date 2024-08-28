News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Mother Calls Out Xfinity After Hackers Accessed Her TV, Listened To Private Conversations A woman calls out Xfinity for allegedly allowing her TV to get hacked.







A mother is revealing the “hell” she and her children have been living in after allegedly having their Xfinity account hacked.

In a video posted to TikTok earlier this month, a user named @immabeme215 shows how someone accessed her smart TV without her authorization. With the camera panned to her television while holding her remote, the woman shows someone attempting to type in an incorrect passcode to access her television.

“Look, not touching nothing, and they just try to type in personal information,” she says as a box pops up on the TV, and the numbers 5332 appear in the input area inside the box.

“Look, how do they know my passcode?” she asks. “How do they know? Now they’re just typing it in and typing in and typing it in. How do they know? And I got the remote right here, not touching nothing.”

"My children and I have lived in hell for months. My Xfinity cable was hacked. People have been typing awful things about me and kids for months. I have over 60 videos like this but worse. These people were listening into our personal lives before we even knew what was going on. Let xfinity know about it all and they laughed in my face. The mental anguish we went through meant nothing to them. They refused to look at my emails with the video proof claiming they don't want to be liable for seeing it smh. How tf do you think we feel living it. I'll have to post a part 2 because there is so much to the hell we lived and the world needs to know about it."

The woman expressed her frustration at her cable provider, Xfinity, for the alleged hacking by people she believes are in an entirely different country.

“Xfinity allowed my information to be breached, and now I have someone in a different country hacking my box and talking to me through my remote,” she says.

She explained how she tried to fight off the hackers by changing her passcode. But that hasn’t stopped them from being able to access her television set.

“I locked them out of it. Every single time they try to get into my areas that they’re not supposed to be in, I always … look, I fight with them when they try to type in my PIN, so it locks them out,” she shares.

The woman used the video’s caption to provide more details about the stressful situation she and her children have allegedly been enduring for months.

“My children and I have lived in hell for months,” she writes. “My Xfinity cable was hacked. People have been typing awful things about me and the kids for months. I have over 60 videos like this, but worse.

Not only have the hackers been trying to use her television, but they’ve also allegedly been listening to her family’s private conversations.

“These people were listening into our personal lives before we even knew what was going on,” she explains.

The woman goes on to accuse Xfinity of not taking her issue seriously.

“Let Xfinity know about it all, and they laughed in my face. The mental anguish we went through meant nothing to them,” she says. “They refused to look at my emails with the video proof claiming they don’t want to be liable for seeing it, smh.”

Another video shows the woman threatening to file a police report against the hackers while showing the messages they typed in a search bar.

"Part 2 on proof my xfinity box was hacked. This situation was a living nightmare for my children and I. You can clearly see I'm talking and what I'm saying isn't coming up on the TV but what the hackers are saying is. So it's no way this is fake like xfinity tried to say. Sometimes I'd argue with the TV and say mean things back so I could get recordings of them talking."

“Part 2 on proof my Xfinity box was hacked,” she wrote in the caption. “This situation was a living nightmare for my children and I. You can clearly see I’m talking and what I’m saying isn’t coming up on the TV but what the hackers are saying is.”

She continues. “So, it’s no way this is fake like Xfinity tried to say. Sometimes, I’d argue with the TV and say mean things back so I could get recordings of them talking.”