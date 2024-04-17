Xzibit Prepares Grand Opening Of Cannabis Store

West Coast rapper and former “Pimp My Ride” host Xzibit has opened a cannabis store in the ritzy neighborhood of Bel Air in Los Angeles.

According to High Times, Alvin Nathaniel Joiner, who uses the moniker, Xzibit, recently opened Xzibit’s West Coast Cannabis (XWCC), located off the 405 Freeway on Sepulveda Boulevard. The opening occurred after news that the “Paparazzi” lyricist had launched his podcast Lasagna Ganja last year. The show airs weekly and focuses on the cannabis sector. It is co-hosted with cannabis advocate Tammy The Cannabis Cutie.

“The West Coast is more than just a term that describes where we live. It stands for the culture of everything that represents us. From entertainment to our beloved sports teams, our car culture, our neighborhoods, and beaches, we are proud citizens of this community, and XWCC is a celebration of all of the above,” Xzibit said. ‘We are honored to be able to open our doors in such a special location and invite everyone to come celebrate the West Coast along with us.”

The store is scheduled to have its grand opening on April 28, which will have a 4:20 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony.

XWCC has the distinction of being the only dispensary licensee in the Bel Air neighborhood, according to Benzinga.

The new store is close to The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and has offered UCLA students a 60% discount on premium cannabis products.

Last summer, Xzibit announced a partnership with Flora Arbor LLC, a licensed craft grower based in Elgin, Illinois. The company has an exclusive licensing and distribution agreement with the rapper’s cannabis brand, Napalm.

“I am excited to collaborate with Flora Arbor to cultivate unique genetics, manufacture, and distribute my line of products. Flora Arbor’s commitment to quality, consistency, and responsible cultivation/manufacturing aligns perfectly with my vision,” Xzibit said in a written statement. “Together, we aim to elevate the cannabis experience and make a positive impact on the community we serve.”