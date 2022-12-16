Family Rift? Romeo Seemingly Shades Father Master P’s Tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

Fans are speculating if there’s a possible family rift going on between Master P and his son Romeo after the TV star seemingly shaded his famous father.

Master P was one of many in Hollywood who expressed their sorrow and condolences in response to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ shocking death on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the No Limit founder posted a throwback clip of tWitch dancing with Snoop Dogg on the Ellen Show.

“Rip to the One and Only dancing #DjTwitch and Salute @snoopdogg for celebrating him!,” he captioned the post.

“These are crazy times we are living in, you can be smiling one day and Gone the next! He was suppose to be a guest DJ on a concert we were having Jan. 13th. Life is Too Short, Appreciate your loved ones……………. #Mentalillness is Real.”

But seeing Master P’s post set off his son Romeo, who accused his father of not showing the same support to his late daughter, Tytyana Miller, who died from a fentanyl overdose in May 2022 following a battle with substance abuse and mental health.

“Today was a boiling point,” Romeo wrote in an Instagram Story post captured by Madame Noire.

“Seen a man avoid his own children struggle with suicide and depression but post another man whom passed today that he doesn’t even know,” he continued. “Yall idols be lost. Better stop following the blind. Watch when its revealed.”

Romeo followed up his post with another about “manipulation.”

“Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their disrespect,” he wrote. “When you see people who never ask themselves if the problem is them, you are actually seeing someone who is deeply afraid of life. Fearful people can only have things their way.”

No word from Master P in response to Romeo’s strong statement.