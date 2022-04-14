Yaya Mayweather Takes Plea Deal For Stabbing Mother of One of Rapper YoungBoy NBA’s Children

The daughter of undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Iyanna (Yaya) Mayweather, has pleaded guilty to stabbing the mother of rapper Kentrell “YoungBoy Never Broke Again” Gaulden’s children, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs.

According to The Jasmine Brand, Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, faced lengthy prison time for a case that alleged she stabbed a woman multiple times at the home of her baby father, YoungBoy NBA.

Mayweather was arrested in April 2020 and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was accused of stabbing Jacobs, resulting in serious injuries and hospitalization.

Based on court documents obtained by XXL, the 21-year-old Mayweather pleaded guilty in Harris County Court in Houston for aggravated assault With a deadly weapon for the incident that occurred on April 3, 2020, inside Gaulden’s home.

Mayweather also shares a son with YoungBoyNBA.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” Mayweather’s attorney, Kent Schaffer stated.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years, after which she will have no felony conviction, and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years, pending her good behavior. Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her. This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify, probably due to their own legal problems.”