Yaya Mayweather Sentenced For Stabbing Woman At NBA YoungBoy’s Home

The daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing a woman in the home of rapper NBA YoungBoy, according to ABC13 News. Iyanna Mayweather, also known as Yaya Mayweather, received six years probation for stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs on April 4, 2020.

The 22-year-old pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon before a judge on Oct. 17 for stabbing Jacobs in Cypress, Texas. The then 19-year-old reportedly stabbed Jacobs after finding her in the home of her fiancé at the time, YoungBoy, who Mayweather shares a child with.

After finding Jacobs in the home, a fight ensued and Mayweather attacked Jacobs with two knives. Jacobs was stabbed in the arm several times and Mayweather was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. EMTs arrived on the scene around 1 a.m. to find Jacobs laying on the floor. Jacobs was transported to the local hospital.

Mayweather told the authorities that Jacobs triggered her by pulling her hair before running into the kitchen, where the stabbing occurred.

As part of her plea agreement, Mayweather received Deferred Adjudication of Guilt probation, a special form of judge-ordered probation. It allows her to accept responsibility for the crime without a conviction placed on her record. Her attorney, Kent A. Schaffer, spoke about the plea deal in April.

“We resolved the case by entering into an agreement with the state whereby Iyanna will not go to prison or have a felony conviction if she stays out of trouble for the next six years,” he said. “At the two-year mark, she can apply for early termination of that agreement, assuming that she has met all conditions of the court.”

To avoid jail, Mayweather will have to abide by certain rules. She can’t commit another offense. Mayweather must also refrain from illegal drugs and report to a supervising officer. She must be employed or attend college full-time. Mayweather must also remain within Harris County or surrounding counties and must have permission to travel.