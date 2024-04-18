Ye Under Investigation For Alleged Battery Against Man Who Grabbed His Wife

Ye is a suspect in a battery case after allegedly assaulting a man he claims “physically assaulted” his wife Bianca Censori.

Police are reportedly investigating the music/fashion mogul after he allegedly punched a man on Tuesday night for grabbing his wife, TMZ reports. Ye and Censori left the scene following the altercation and the victim didn’t require any medical care. However, the police plan on reaching out to Ye to hear his side of what happened and speak with witnesses.

A spokesperson for the “Vutures” rapper says the initial reports are inaccurate as Censori was not just “grabbed” by the man but was “assaulted.”

“‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the representative said.

“The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

This is the second incident this year where Ye has been accused of assaulting someone to defend his wife following an encounter caught on video in January that showed the Yeezy founder grab a woman’s phone after she asked if his wife had “free will.”

Ye was on his way to attend Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles when a female paparazzi walked up to him with her phone and asked the bold question.

“People wanna know if Bianca has her free will,” she said. “Some people are saying that you’re controlling.”

However, she was unable to finish her sentence as Ye snatched her phone and began to berate her for the invasive commentary.

“Are you crazy?” he asked. “You think because you’re a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s–t like that asking me about my wife, if she has free will? Are you crazy?”

Ye and Censori continue to make media headlines for her barely there fashion choices when out in public. Most recently, Censori has worn completely sheer tops and bottoms as the rapper faces murmurings of engaging in an exhibitionist type of romance with the 29-year-old architect.

