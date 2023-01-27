Ye Could Be Denied Entry to Australia to Visit His Partner’s Family Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be allowed to visit Australia because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks, a government minister said on Wednesday.

According to Reuters.com, Minister for Education Jason Clare condemned Ye’s “awful” anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected,” Clare said in an interview with Nine News. “I expect that if he does apply he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

Australian media reported that Ye would visit the country to meet the family of his partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.

Australia’s Migration Act sets security and character requirements for non-citizens to enter the country. Any decision on whether Ye gets an Australian visa would be made by Immigration Minister Andrew Giles, whose office said he could not comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons.

Peter Wertheim, co-chief executive officer of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, met government officials on Tuesday to argue for an entry ban.

“We had a sympathetic hearing,” Wertheim said on Sky News.

“We’ve made the case that this particular individual does not meet the character test and that it would be in the national interest not to grant him a visa and we set out our reasons in some detail.”

Opposition leader Peter Dutton said if he were in government, he would be inclined to bar Ye on character grounds.

“My inclination would be not to allow him in,” Dutton told Melbourne’s Radio 3AW on Tuesday via Foxnews.com.