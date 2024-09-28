Ye Debuts New Song While Announcing Title Of New Album In China

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, has just announced that he has a forthcoming album titled, “Bully.”

According to Variety, the Chicago-bred recording artist was performing at the Wuyuan River Stadium in Haikou, China when he informed the audience of the upcoming project. He reportedly debuted the song “Beauty and the Beast” while on stage.

As he was closing out his show, he told the audience about the latest album before introducing the new track.

“I got a new album coming out. The album’s called ‘Bully,’ and this song is called ‘Beauty and the Beast.’”

Kanye West announces that he is dropping a new album called “BULLY.” Based on the title, it should be a classic. pic.twitter.com/2CHNWbsDSB — Quincy (@TheWPBandit) September 28, 2024

The news is significant, considering many thought his career was finished after facing multiple controversies, being called out as anti-Semitic, and losing partnerships with major brands like The Gap and Adidas.

He didn’t say when the album would be released but Ye has a history of giving release dates and then making fans wait, sometimes several months to actually get the product. The rapper did manage to release two albums this year after the anticipated drop of the first one was initially scheduled for 2023. The first album, “Vultures” was finally heard by the world on Feb. 10. The sequel to “Vultures” was dropped on Aug. 3. Both albums were done with Ty Dolla $ign.

The first album had a song that became a No. 1 single, “Carnival” featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti. Even with the controversy hanging over his head, Ye’s album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

“Vultures 2” featured Playboi Carti, Future, Lil Durk, Ye’s daughters North and Chicago West, Young Thug, Lil Wayne, CyHi the Prynce, and Ty Dolla $ign’s brother Big TC. The album’s digital deluxe album featured Peso Pluma, Kodak Black, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott.

