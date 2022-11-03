Ye Pays Settlement To Former Employee Who Overheard Him Glorify and Obsess Over Hitler

Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has reportedly paid an undisclosed settlement to a former employee who claimed he used antisemitic language during business meetings, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

The news outlet reported that the settlement, as well as multiple employee accounts, indicate that the disgraced rap and fashion mogul praised Nazis and mass murderer Adolf Hitler “in more instances than previously known to the public” over the past five years.

The former employee is among numerous staffers who signed nondisclosure agreements after they overheard him making these controversial remarks.

However, Ye denied the individual’s allegations in the settlement.

Six people who have worked with the Donda rapper told NBC News that he also repeatedly mentioned anti-Jewish conspiracy theories in the workplace. These instances date back to at least 2018, well before Ye’s swift cancellation from major companies and brands.

Jewish conceptual artist Ryder Ripps, who worked with Ye between 2014 and 2018, is one of those people who confirmed the allegations. At the time, he didn’t find Ye’s comments “dangerous.”

“This is dangerous and disgusting and actually violent,” Ripps said.

“With this pattern that’s happening and with the doubling and tripling down of all this, it’s pretty obvious that this is some kind of disgusting, hate-filled, strange Nazi obsession,” he added.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that a business executive who used to work for Ye said the 45-year-old designer created a hostile work environment, due in part to his “obsession” with Hitler.

In addition, four inside sources echoed that Ye wanted to name his 2018 album Hitler but he decided to name it Ye.

The executive left his role and reached a settlement, which appears to be a separate case from the documents reviewed by NBC News.

In an interview with Piers Morgan, Ye apologized “for the pain that I’ve caused” following a string of antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews.

Days later, he went onto echo his previous discourse in an interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, a Soviet-Union-born Jewish host.

“Fifty percent today of … Black people’s deaths today is abortion…. It’s not racism; that’s too wide of a term. It’s genocide and population control that Black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of,” Ye said, per The Los Angeles Times.