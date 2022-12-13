'Antisemite of the Year' Kanye 'Ye' West Suspended From Clubhouse App After Anti-Semitic Rant

Another week, another suspension for Ye.

The continuation of Ye’s cancelation may be the longest one we’ve witnessed. After going on yet another anti-Semitic rant on the popular app Clubhouse over the weekend, the social audio app announced that Ye is now suspended from the platform, according to The Wrap.

When word got out that the music producer formerly known as Kanye West would give an interview on the Clubhouse platform, it was also announced that it would be a $20 entrance fee to hear the discussion on the app. The interview did not start as scheduled, but when he appeared, instead of it being a Q&A, Ye quickly took over the chat with long-winded rants rather than responding to questions.

As he continued his responses and conversation, Clubhouse cut the session short when the rapper presented a conspiracy theory that Jewish people “are used by the Chinese” to control Black people. After he started to go in on his theory, Clubhouse immediately ended the room.

The social media app also released a statement about the discussion that the combative rapper was leading.

“We took action to shut down a conversation yesterday because it violated our policies. We also suspended those who violated the policies. There’s absolutely no place for bullying, hate speech or abuse on our platform as explicitly stated in our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service.”

The conversation lasted just under 56 minutes.

Billboard also reported that Ye earned another distinction the day after his latest diatribe. He was voted the “Antisemite of the Year” by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

“Mazel Tov Kanye West for propagating the most Jew hatred in 2022 and winning this year’s dishonor,” the organization stated in the video announcing him as the “winner” of the “award.”