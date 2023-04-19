Yes, Lawd! Morris Chestnut Readies New Role in 'Reasonable Doubt'

Morris Chestnut is heading back to our TVs, and honestly, everything feels right in the world again.

The hit Onyx Collective and Hulu series Reasonable Doubt has been renewed for a second season, and things are heating up between Chestnut’s character, Corey Cash, and the show’s main character Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, played by actress Emayatzy Corinealdi.

According to Deadline, Chestnut’s Cash is “a charming, media-savvy defense attorney who often represents the underdogs.” Things go awry “when Jax brings in Corey to help on a new high-profile case” and “soon realizes that he’s more shine than substance and threatening her position at the firm.”

Interesting!

Chestnut follows his partner in “forever fine” Michael Ealy, as one of the show’s male leads as well as McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Aderinsola Olabode, and Thaddeus J. Mixson in the series. The show follows Corinealdi’s Stewart, a high-powered criminal defense attorney in Los Angeles, struggling with her past traumas, a failing marriage, motherhood, and a murder case, while trying to keep her life together.

Fans of the series have been vocal about whether or not the streaming service would renew the show that has become a cult favorite. Executive producer Kerry Washington shared news of the renewal via an Instagram post earlier this week and saw a flood of positive comments.

Chestnut reprised his role as Lance Sullivan in The Best Man: The Final Chapters on Peacock last year alongside the original cast, including Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, Taye Diggs, Terrence Howard, and director Malcolm D. Lee. The series followed the success of the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Chestnut also recently appeared in the short-lived FOX series Our Kind of People, based on the best-selling novel by Lawrence Otis Graham.