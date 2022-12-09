Kanye West's Brand Yeezy Owes California Over $600,000 in Taxes

The bricks are still falling out of Ye’s house as California has stated that his brand, Yeezy owes the state over half a million in taxes.

According to NBC News, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has tax issues in California. The state is claiming that his brand, Yeezy Apparel, over the past two years allegedly owes more than $600,000.

The company has been sent a series of state tax lien notices stating the amount is for unpaid tax debt. Yeezy Apparel has been sent three separate notices. The initial letter was sent in July 2021, another was sent earlier this year in February, and the latest was this past September.

His troubles are related to several high-end companies separating themselves from the combative recording artist over the past several months. He has also been spewing anti-Semitic and anti-Black statements that have affected his finances.

Yeezy Apparel has been operating as a business in California since 2017. As recently as January 2022, according to public business records in California, the company was listed as being active and in “good” standing. Yeezy Apparel is one of five Yeezy limited liability corporations managed by Ye in the Golden State.

NBC News discovered 17 government-imposed liens in California listed against three of the businesses that Ye owns. Four have been labeled active, with no signs of any being resolved.

On Thursday, the controversial music producer had an honorary degree rescinded due to his recent controversies spewing anti-Semitic views. He received the honorary college degree from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) in 2015. The school stated on Dec. 8 that the honor bestowed upon him had been taken away due to his recent behavior.

“The School of the Art Institute of Chicago condemns and repudiates Kanye West’s (now known as Ye) anti-Black, antisemitic, racist, and dangerous statements, particularly those directed at Black and Jewish communities. Ye’s actions do not align with SAIC’s mission and values, and we’ve rescinded his honorary degree.”