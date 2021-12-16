You Are Appreciated: Holiday Gifts For Your Fave Teacher

Teaching is the one profession that creates all other professions. It may sound like an easy job when you think about the summers off, but school teachers work hard and deserve to be celebrated beyond Teacher Appreciation Week in May. Just think about all they have endured since the United States declared a national pandemic!

This holiday, put a smile on a teacher’s face with a little something from Amazon.

For the teacher who loves a chilled drink from the fridge after a long day, this will be a great gift. This wine organizer set includes four plastic racks; each rack can hold one wine bottle. It also fits on the countertop for convenience!

Teachers never get all the supplies they need to properly educate their students. An Amazon gift card will take care of last-minute emergencies, Kleenex shortages, and classroom snacks, and more. You can purchase one for as little as $20!

Chalk stains, school germs, and trips to the bathroom cause hands to be washed frequently. A little pampering goes a long way when you’re a teacher! This Burt’s Bees set repairs dry hands and rough cuticles with several ultra moisturizing ingredients, like almond, milk, and shea butter. Also comes with cotton gloves.

Chocolate has been proven to make the make the brain happy and relieve stress—and teachers definitely face high volumes of stress! Purchase this sweet treat of boxed Godiva chocolates for the teacher in your life.

If your fave teacher is a makeup junkie, they’ll blush when they receive this palette from Juvia’s Place. These matte and shimmer shades contour and highlight the face, allowing one to slay the day and manage a classroom full of rambunctious students!

Even the motivator could use some motivation! Grab this 365-day calendar filled with wise words and inspirational quotes sure to brighten any teacher’s day!

Because even the nicest teachers have a limit! This adult coloring book gives teachers the opportunity to color their blues away and talk smack without the fear of losing their job. This gift is perfect for the millennial teacher with a sense of humor.